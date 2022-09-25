Nick Jonas Praises Priyanka Chopra As She Hosts Global Citizen Festival; Hugs Her On Stage

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made heads turn at the Global Citizen Festival in New York with their respective appearances on stage. While the Jonas Brothers performed at the grand event, Priyanka thrilled audiences with her hosting stint. In glimpses from the Festival making rounds on social media, Priyanka and Nick can be seen sharing a kiss and hugging it out on stage. The singer also heaped praise on his wife, stating that he's 'proud' of her.

Nick Jonas 'proud' of Priyanka Chopra as she hosts Global Citizen Festival

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, September 25, Nick shared stunning pictures alongside Priyanka as they walked hand-in-hand and even hugged it out on stage. While Nick opted for a red jumpsuit, Priyanka exuded boss-lady vibes in a tie-dye pantsuit. Captioning his post, Nick wrote, "Thank you @glblctzn for having us perform today. Proud of you @priyankachopra." Take a look.

Ahead of the event, Priyanka shared a BTS clip as she prepped with the Global Citizen Festival team. Captioning it, the actor wrote, “Global Citizen Festival and the incredible team behind the mission statement take the saying ‘it takes a village’ to another level. Today you will witness everyone’s hard work and united movement to end extreme Global Poverty.”

Other artists performing at the event included Usher, Metallica, SZA, Charlie Puth as well as Mariah Carey.

More on Priyanka Chopra's work front

The actor will be seen in the Russo brothers’ show Citadel alongside Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Roland Moller and Ashleigh Cummings among others. It has been billed as an action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre. She also has other international projects like It's All Coming Back To Me, a film titled Ending Things in the pipeline. Lastly, she will be seen in a road trip film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The UNICEF global goodwill ambassador also recently addressed the United Nations General Assembly.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NICKJONAS)