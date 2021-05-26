Music composer Harsh Upadhyay opens up about the backlash faced by his song Duniya Sharma Jayegi. Harsh is known for composing songs for popular movies like Phillauri, Veere Di Wedding, and Khaali Peeli. Harsh has composed a new song called Lad Lenge to appreciate the frontline workers of the country in collaboration with Varun Dhawan.

Harsh Upadhyay talks about the backlash faced by his song and his new composition

According to a media statement, Harsh Upadhyay talked about the backlash his song Duniya Sharma Jayegi faced and said "Well, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. This song had absolutely no intention of hurting anyone’s sentiments. I was the music producer for that particular song and it was one of my best experience working with one of the finest composers in the industry Vishal sir and Shekhar sir."

Later on, he went on to talk about his new song Lad Lenge and said, “Well the idea was already curated by Varun Dhawan and Rahul Shetty before I got a call from them about creating something of great motivation to dedicate it to our frontline workers who are the real heroes in today’s world giving their all out to save lives in this horrific pandemic situation in the form of a short composition which can be used to spread positivity amongst all of us through our social medium teaming up with Fast & Up supplements who are the main force behind this plan. This is how I came into the picture and composed this track Lad Lenge for such a great cause and it all came from within naturally as the feeling were quite mutual. Lad Lenge itself says we won't accept defeat but we will come together and Win and once again bounce back to our happy lives where there are only smiling faces around moving out freely celebrating the freedom from this phase of life.”

Towards the end, Harsh even talked about the trend of remixing old songs. He said that remixes are good only if the originality and the soul of the original song are kept intact. He even added that the people who relate to the original song should be happy with the recreation of the song.

Promo Image: Harsh Upadhyay's Instagram

