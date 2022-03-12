Haryana Govt Makes Vivek Agnihotri Directorial 'The Kashmir Files' Tax-free In State

Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri recently brought the heartwrenching story of Kashmiri Pandits, who were the victim of the 1990 genocide, to the theatres with the film The Kashmir Files. The film showcases the unpleasant chapters of India, which made its own citizens live like a refugee in their own country. As the film came out to be an unfiltered story of Kashmiri Pandits, Haryana Government recently directed cinemas and multiplexes not to charge the GST on the movie tickets from customers.

The government of Haryana has allowed for the reimbursement of state GST on the entry to watch the film in theatres of the state since its release on March 11, 2022. However, these reimbursements are subject to certain conditions, as per an order issued by the Excise and Taxation Department.

One of these conditions ordered cinema theatres/multiplexes to neither make an increase in the amount of entry free nor make any change in the capacity of seats of different classes. It further said, "The registered taxpayer (multiplex/cinema theatres) during the period of reimbursement allowed by this order shall not charge State GST from the customers and the tickets will be sold at a price reducing the amount of State GST."

The conditions also included, "the tickets sold for entry to an exhibition of 'The Kashmir Files' during the period of this order shall bear prominently the worlds 'Stage GST not collected by the orders of Government of Haryana.'" Moreover, "the registered taxpayers of the multiplex/cinema theatre shall file returns and deposit tax on the entry fee charged from the customers on entry to exhibiting of the film 'The Kashmir Files' from its own resources in a similar manner as being deposited for other films."

More about The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, that took place in 1990. The film takes its viewers to the heartwrenching stories of the Kashmiri Pandit families who were forced to leave their homes. The film stars National Award-winning actors, including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Prakash Belavdi. It also has Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Atul Srivastava, Puneet Issar and more.

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh