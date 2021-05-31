Has Kartik Aaryan Been Dropped From Aanand L Rai's Next Film? Director Clarifies Rumours

Kartik Aaryan has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star made headlines when he decided to quit Dostana 2 midway and following that, he was out of another film titled Freddie. The latest reports state that in another blow to Kartik's professional life, he has been dropped from director Aanand L Rai's movie as well.

Kartik Aaryan dropped from Aanand L Rai's movie

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has lost out on yet another project which was going to be helmed by Tanu Weds Manu director Aanand L Rai. The film was slated to be a gangster movie and was going to be directed by Rai's assistant. This is the third movie that Kartik has been dropped from in the past few months, after Dostana 2 and Freddie. A source close to the director stated that Kartik Aaryan was in advanced level talks with Aanand L Rai, and had read the script and heard the narration too, but before he could sign on the dotted line, things fell apart. The reports about the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor's collaboration with Rai first started surfacing in the month of February when Kartik was spotted at the filmmaker's office in Mumbai.

While the actual reason for the project not working out is still unknown, the source added that the fact that Kartik was dropped from Dostana 2 might have influenced others, so this could be the third instance where Kartik may be losing out on getting to work with an established filmmaker like Aanand. There are also rumors doing the rounds that the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star isn't aware of the latest developments about the film's casting. The source revealed that Aanand L Rai is now considering Ayushmann Khurrana for this flick with who he had earlier collaborated on Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, so it’s not a surprise if he may have readily come on board.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai spoke about the casting and stated that nothing was formalized with Aaryan and as a production house, they work on several scripts and pitch them to actors and that’s the process. He further stated that actors keep meeting them and they tell them what they have been working on, which is when the actors express their desire to collaborate and then, depending on the subject, the makers decide if they should approach them but that doesn’t mean they have signed these actors. When asked about Ayushmann Khurrana coming on board, Rai stated that he has a story, which he would make soon with Khurrana.

Image - Aanand L Rai, Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Accounts

