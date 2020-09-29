Last Updated:

Hathras Gang-rape: Bollywood Celebs Cry 'hang The Culprits', Condemn Brutal Incident

Film industry on Twitter has expressed anger as the 19-year-old Dalit girl succumbed to her injuries in Delhi after being brutally gang-raped at Hathras, U.P.

Hathras

Massive outrage has erupted on Twitter following the death of brutally gang-raped 19-year-old on Tuesday. Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Payal Ghosh and many others have on Twitter expressed utter disgust and condemned the heartbreaking incident. Their disappointment and anger seem obvious as they demand public execution and other punishments for the perpetrators.

The Hathras gang-rape case

The 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, days after being raped by four men in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said. The woman was shifted to the hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

She was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have already been arrested. 

Here are the actors' tweets:

