Hathras Gang-rape: Bollywood Celebs Cry 'hang The Culprits', Condemn Brutal Incident

Massive outrage has erupted on Twitter following the death of brutally gang-raped 19-year-old on Tuesday. Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Payal Ghosh and many others have on Twitter expressed utter disgust and condemned the heartbreaking incident. Their disappointment and anger seem obvious as they demand public execution and other punishments for the perpetrators.

The Hathras gang-rape case

The 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, days after being raped by four men in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said. The woman was shifted to the hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

She was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have already been arrested.

Here are the actors' tweets:

Shoot these rapists publicly, what is the solution to these gang rapes that are growing in numbers every year? What a sad and shameful day for this country. Shame on us we failed our daughters #RIPManishaValmiki — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

Angry & Frustrated!Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape.When will this stop?Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear!Hang the culprits.Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-its the least we can do — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 29, 2020

#JusticeForHathrasVictim ðŸ¹ everyone deserves to live with dignity. Punish the perpetrators. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 29, 2020

ðŸ’” Sad sad day. How much longer can this be allowed to go on .. #Hathras — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 29, 2020

The little girl aged just 19 was gang raped and sadly she has succumbed to death. The accused are in custody. I am broken and all I ask for is immediate justice. Justice delayed is justice denied. Let's take some time to pray for the girl. #HangTheRapists #RIPManishaValmiki — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 29, 2020

Another gangrape, another #nirbhaya it will not stop until accused are burned alive in public, there can be no mercy for such henious crime. How can this not make you angry. #JusticeForManisha #Hathras — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) September 29, 2020

