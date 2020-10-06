'Have Spoken Nothing Against Her': Payal Ghosh Reacts To Richa's Chadha's Defamation Suit

Payal Ghosh on Tuesday reacted on the defamation suit filed by actor Richa Chadha against her and said she spoke nothing against the Masaan actor. "I have spoken nothing against her. I have nothing personal against her and there is no basis for a defamation case."

"I did not defame her so I don’t understand what her case is all about. I have only stated what Mr. Kashyap had told me. It’s not my personal view. So this defamation case is not valid. Anyways, if she has said that, then will face that and we’ll carify," Ghosh told ANI.

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has filed a defamation suit against actor Payal Ghosh and others for dragging her name into the alleged sexual assault case filed by Ghosh against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The hearing for Richa's case took place via video conferencing before a judge from Bombay High Court where Richa's lawyers claimed to have served notices to Ghosh and other respondents. However, there was no representation from Payal Ghosh so the High Court has deferred the matter to Wednesday, October 7.

In the interim, fresh notices will be issued to the respondents in the defamation charges levelled by Richa Chadha. The actor is seeking quick and permanent relief against Payal Ghosh and others for allegedly dragging her in the sexual assault case concerning different people. Richa Chadha has claimed that Ghosh's intention of bringing up her name is to cause damage to her reputation and goodwill in the film industry. She has also termed Ghosh's claims as false, frivolous, and vexatious.

Payal Ghosh meets NCW Chief Rekha Sharma after lawyer seeks narco test on Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap denies allegations

Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani in a statement revealed that the filmmaker had denied all ‘wrongdoings’ while providing his statement to the police. She stated that the director provided documentary proof to the police about being in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films in August 2013. He denied that the alleged incident took place, the statement read. Kashyap was ‘distressed’ with the ‘false and reckless allegations’ made against him that caused ‘pain to him, his family and his fans.’, the statement continued.

Did Payal Ghosh take jibe at Mumbai Police with her latest tweet amid FIR against Kashyap?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.