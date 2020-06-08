'Having Seizures?': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's Daughter Kaveri Comments On 90s Songs

While the Indian music industry has evolved massively, 90s Bollywood songs still remain the heart of 2020 — through remixes. Songs like Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Mujhe Neend Na aaye, Pehla Nasha, and many more are some of the unforgettable golden hits.

While the generation today might be hooked to the remix version of the 90s songs, actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi decided to show her daughter the original footage of the 90s songs. The 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' actor took to her Twitter handle to share that she showed her daughter Kaveri Kapur some of the 90s songs. What was her reaction?

Kaveri's reaction was, "Mum what are the actors doing. They look like they are having seizures or serious mental health issues"

Showing Kaveri some old #Bollywood hit film songs. And by old i mean 90's... 😊 Songs like Sarkailo khatiya and Tip Tip Barsa paani etc...



"Mum what are the actors doing" Kaveri gasps. "They look like they are having seizures or serious mental health issues" 😅😅😅 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) June 7, 2020

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Suchitra was last seen in John Abraham-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter. Her daughter Kaveri Kapur with ex-husband Shekhar Kapur, has also ventured into the spotlight as a singer, with celebrities appreciating her work.

Kaveri Kapur is a singer and recently made headlines for her music video Smell of the Rain being praised by celebrities galore. Over the years, many of the other songs have got a similar backing.

Kaveri 'disappointed' with being 'dragged' in parents Shekhar Kapur-Suchitra's case

