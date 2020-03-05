Kaveri 'disappointed' With Being 'dragged' In Parents Shekhar Kapur-Suchitra's Case

Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s daughter Kaveri Kapur expressed their displeasure over her name being ‘dragged’ in a case involving her parents. As reports claimed that the actor filed a case against her ex-husband over a property, their child stated that she was ‘disappointed’ that her name was ‘dragged’ into the case. The youngster clarified that she enjoyed a very ‘strong and loving relationship’ with her father, and that she was unrelated to any case involving her parents.

Here's the statement

Over the years I have stayed away from commenting on any and every conversation pertaining to my parents and their dealings with each other. But yesterday a media report carried my name in the context of a case that is between my Mother and my father.I would like to set the record straight, I have a very strong and loving relationship with my father, Mr Shekhar Kapur. “I am disappointed that my name was dragged in this manner. As a 19-years-old I know I can speak for myself. I have nothing to do with this case or any case between my parent.”

An entertainment portal had carried a report that Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was ‘spotted crying’ at a family court few days ago. The Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa star had filed a case against Kapur over a flat, demanding its right for their daughter Kaveri. At the moment, Kabir Bedi and his wife Parveen Dusanjh are residing at the flat on lease. The report quoted Suchitra’s friend claiming that she was fighting for justice for her daughter, in case something happens to Suchitra. Suchitra refused to comment further on it, terming it ‘stressful’.

The property dispute had made headlines three years ago too where Suchitra had fumed at Kabir Bedi for not ‘moving out’ of the flat, even claiming his wife Parveen had ‘cast a spell on Shekhar.’ The veteran actor had however stated that he was living in the flat legally, as per agreement.

Mr India director Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi had got married in 1997 and got divorced in 2006. Kaveri is their only daughter born in 2001.

Kaveri Kapur is a singer and recently made headlines for her music video Smell of the Rain being praised by celebrities galore. Over the years, many of the other songs have got a similar backing.

