Hema Malini's Daughter Esha Deol Wishes Karan Deol On Wedding After Skipping Ceremony

Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18. On the special occasion, the absence of Dharmendra's second wife Hema Malini, and their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol grabbed attention. However, everything is well between the two families as Esha recently penned a sweet note for her step-nephew.

3 things you need to know

Karan Deol and Esha Deol tied the knot on June 18.

Esha Deol was reportedly invited but didn't attend the ceremony.

After skipping the wedding, she congratulated the newlyweds on social media.

Esha Deol congratulates step-nephew Karan Deol

Esha Deol took to social media and extended her heartfelt congratulations to newlyweds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya on their wedding. In her note, she wished them a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. She wrote, "Congratulations, Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love."

(Esha Deol congratulates Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya | Image: Esha Deol/Instagram)

Dharmendra was previously married to Prakash Kaur and has four children -- Sunny, Bobby, Vijeeta and Ajeita. Reportedly, the actor got married to Hema Malini in 1980 without legally divorcing his first wife, Prakash. On various occasions, Malini referred to her marriage as "unconventional".

Unseen moments from Karan Deol's wedding

On Tuesday, Karan Deol shared a series of unseen photos from his wedding to Drisha Acharya. The photos featured rare appearances of the groom's grandmother Prakash Kaur and his mother Pooja Deol. Despite these women maintaining a low media profile, they were captured in the photos in a joyous mood and showered love and blessings on the newlyweds. The photos also captured Dharmendra, Sunny, Rajveer, Bobby, Tania Deol and their son Aryaman's candid moments.

(File photo from Karan Deol's wedding | Image: Karan Deol/Instagram)

(File photo from Karan Deol's wedding | Image: Karan Deol/Instagram)

(File photo from Karan Deol's wedding | Image: Karan Deol/Instagram)

Sharing the photos on Instagram and expressing his gratitude, Karan acknowledged the abundant blessings and unwavering support his family has provided. "Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family. With hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness," he wrote in the caption to his post.