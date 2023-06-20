Karan Deol’s Mother Pooja, Grandmom Prakash Make Rare Appearance In Unseen Wedding Photo

Karan Deol tied the knot with Drisha Acharya on June 18. The actor shared a series of unseen photos from the ceremony. In the photos, the groom’s mother and grandmother can also be seen.

3 things you need to know

Karan Deol’s wedding ceremony was a full family affair for the Deol clan.

Sunny Deol’s wife and Dharmendra’s wife were in attendance at the wedding ceremony.

The ladies usually remain away from the public eye.

Picture of Sunny Deol’s wife from the wedding ceremony goes viral

Days after the wedding ceremony, Karan Deol took to his Instagram handle to share photos from the ceremony. Along with the photos, he penned a note thanking everyone for their support and well wishes. However, what caught netizens attention was the pictures of Karan Deol’s mother, Pooja Deol, who seemed missing from the festivities till now.

(Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya pose with Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol at their wedding ceremony | Image: Karan Deol/Instagram)

Previously, social media chatter raised questions about Sunny Deol’s wife, Pooja Deol's apparent absences from their son’s wedding ceremony. However, Karan by sharing his parents photos from the wedding have shunned the rumour mills. In the series of photos, the Deols including Karan’s uncle, Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol along with his grandfather Dharmendra posed together.

Dharmendra’s wife Prakash Kaur also makes an appearance

It was not just Sunny Deol’s wife who caught the eye of social media users, Dharmendra’s estranged first wife Prakash Kaur could also be seen in the wedding photos. A photo of Dharmendra with his first wife blessing the new couple is going viral on social media.

(Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya pose with Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur at their wedding ceremony. | Image: Karan Deol/Instagram)

Actor Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur before getting married to actress Hema Malini in 1980. Though he got married to Hema Malini, he never divorced his first wife. However, both wives maintain an amicable distance from each other’s respective families.