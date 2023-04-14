Hema Malini Draws Criticism For Calling Bihu Festival Of Bihar, Later Apologises

Hema Malini recently apologised for a 'mistake' she made on social media. A day ago, the actress wished her fans on the auspicious occasion of Bihu, a festival celebrated in Assam. However, the actress-turned-politician 'mistakenly' called it the festival of Bihar.

Hema faced severe backlash and was called out for her "lack of knowledge." Soon after realising her mistake, Hema Malini apologised on social media and tweeted, "By Mistake. I have put Bihu as a festival celebrated in Bihar. I am sorry. That should read, Bihu, the festival of Assam. Take a look at the tweet below:

By mistake🙏I have put Bihu is a festival celebrated in Bihar. I am sorry! That should read Bihu, festival of Assam🙏 pic.twitter.com/WTjxEwkmPe — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 14, 2023

Hema Malini mistakenly calls Bihu a festival of Bihar

In an earlier tweet, Hema Malini shared photos of four festivals including Tamizh Puthandu (Tamil New Year), Baisakhi, Bihu, and Pohela Baisakh (Bengali New Year.) While wishing her fans, she made a mistake in her post. The actress tweeted, "It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month." Hema drew criticism as fans were quick to point out the error in her tweet. Take a look at the tweet below:

It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month🙏 pic.twitter.com/dSabiw5ZjF — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 13, 2023

On the work front, Hema Malini was last seen in Shimla Mirch. The film was released in 2020. She has done several prominent roles in films including Sholay, Seeta aur Geeta, Dream Girl, and Dilagi among others.