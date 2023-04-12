Hema Malini Takes Metro, Then Rides In Auto To Beat Mumbai Traffic

Veteran actress Hema Malini took everyone by surprise after she ditched her luxury car and travelled in the Mumbai metro. The actor-turned-politician took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her travel diaries with fans. Hema Malini mentioned in her tweet that she decided to opt for public transportation to beat the traffic and reach her destination on time.

The Sholay actress tweeted, "I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was! True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr." She also shared a series of photos showcasing her adventures at the metro station. Hema posed with her fans and was seen wearing a pink shirt with white pants which she paired with a black purse.

In another tweet, she shared a video of her travelling in the metro while fans clicked selfies with her. She wrote, "After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me! In the metro with the public."

In yet another tweet, Hema Malini shared a glimpse of her auto ride and wrote, "This is the video I shot from inside the auto. Enjoyed myself thoroughly." Meanwhile, a fan commented, "U r so down to earth...unbelievable."

About Hema Malini

The Dream Girl actress rose to fame during the 70s due to her acting skills and unique roles. Later, she married actor Dharmendra, with whom she did more than 20 movies. However, she decided to venture into politics and was last seen in the film titled Shimla Mirchi in 2020.