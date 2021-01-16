Hema Malini kickstarts fund-collection for Ram Mandir from 'prominent Mathuravasis'

The last two years have been significant for Ram Mandir construction, as the Supreme Court cleared the decks in the centuries-old land dispute in 2019 and 2020 witnessed the grand Bhoomi Pujan (foundation stone laying ceremony) of the temple. And 2021 has started another aspect of the movement, with fund collections for the project starting off in a serious manner. After President Ram Nath Kovind’s Rs 5 lakh donation for the temple, Member Of Parliament Hema Malini has also kicked off the fund collection drive in her constituency.

Hema Malini starts fund collection for Ram Mandir

Taking to Twitter, the actor-turned-Mathura MP posted photographs, where she is posing with the cheques donated by the donors. She shared that the drive was started on Friday and contributions from ‘prominent Mathuravasis’ had already started pouring in.

Fund collections for the Ram Mandir construction have begun in right earnest from the 15th. Here in Mathura I have opened my drive with contributions from prominent Mathuravasis today pic.twitter.com/ngyL6MWsH0 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 15, 2021

Netizens were delighted to see the update and replied, ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

On Friday, it was reported that President Ram Nath Kovind had donated Rs 5 lakh for Ram Mandir construction to Vishwa Hindu Parishad-led (VHP) delegation at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The leader made the contribution in the hands of the delegation that included VHP's international working president Alok Kumar, treasurer of the Ram Janmabhoomi teerth Kshetra trust Govind Dev Giri and former bureaucrat Nripendra Misra, the head of the temple construction committee.

January 15 had been announced Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust last year as the date to kickstart the Contribution Campaign. The drive is set to last for over a month till February 27.

4 lakh volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have decided are reaching out to 55 crore people (11 crore families) in 5 lakh villages as a part of this initiative.

In August, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had announced that the construction of the temple had begun in Ayodhya. It added that a team from CBRI Roorkee, IIT Madras along with L&T were testing the soil at the venue. It shared that the construction of the temple is likely to be completed in 36-40 months.

This was after PM Modi performed the Bhoomi Pujan on August 5 in a grand ceremony. The leader had then stated, "A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying in a tent. Today Ram Janam Bhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again - that had been going on for centuries. It is my good fortune that I was invited to witness this historical moment."

