Hema Malini Talks About Her Schedule Amid Lockdown, Says 'wash My Own Clothes'; Read More

'Everything is cut off,' Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini who is currently living in isolation amid ongoing lockdown in the country to fight the battle against Coronavirus. Talking to a radio jockey, Hema said that it is difficult to understand what and how to do things.
From being occupied through the day with Parliament schedule, duties at Mathura, handling family in Mumbai, Hema Malini siad she is now focusing on yoga and meditation as she has all the time. She revealed that earlier her trainer used to come home to help her with the workout but now she is doing it without him.
From washing her own clothes, doing jhadu-pocha, watering the plants, Hema Malini feels 'independent' now as she can do everything and doesn't need house-help. Though, the cook is full-time at home with the actor.
Hema said that once all the house-hold activities are over in the morning, she is clueless till lunch but is now thinking of learning music through video sessions.
My humble request to all citizens of India, please stay home, maintain social distancing, hygeine and practice your religious rituals from home. I thank doctors, police and media for their services and contribution in keeping us safe and informed about Corona Virus. Together we can fight this battle against Corona. Let's do it...
Fully committed to #JantaCurfew as well as the special five mins of thanksgiving to all the medical personnel & all those who are doing so much to keep our country safe from the #Corona - this is me practising blowing the shankh in deference to honorable PM Narendra Modi ji's request. My entire family joined the rest of the nation at 5 pm today. Everyone stay home, stay safe. @narendramodi #fightforcoronavirus😷 #staysafe #stayathome
