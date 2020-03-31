Maha CM Uddhav Rubbishes Reports Of Pay-cut, Clarifies 'full Salary To Be Paid In Phases'

Addressing the people of Maharashtra on Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray clarified that the government was not deducting the salary of the employees. According to him, the full salary to the employees would be paid in phases to bolster the economic condition of the state in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. Moreover, he assured that people engaged in essential services would receive the salary on priority. Thackeray requested the people to offer him co-operation in this regard. Earlier in the day, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had announced that there would be a 60% salary cut for local body members and legislators, a 50% salary deduction of Class A and B employees, a 25% salary deduction for Class C employees and no salary deduction of class D employees.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, “There was a sudden buzz in the afternoon today. Everyone felt that the Maharashtra government has cut the salaries of employees. We have not cut salaries. This is a crisis that has popped up suddenly. Once the coronavirus crisis gets over, we will have to face an economic crisis. We are taking precautions so that the economic system does not break down. That’s why I want to clarify that the salary will be given in phases.”

He added, “We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that police personnel, health workers who are the forefront of fighting COVID-19 will be paid their full salary as soon as possible. Please do not misunderstand this move. I want to request you for your co-operation in this regard as such a situation has been imposed on us."

COVID-19 cases surge in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has surged past 300. 82 fresh cases have been reported so far in the day, which includes more than 59 cases from Mumbai itself. As per the Maharashtra Health Department, one person from the Philippines who attended the Markaz Nizamuddin has been traced and appropriate action has been taken. Moreover, the authorities are also tracing other possible contacts. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope revealed that the maximum number of the novel Coronavirus cases were concentrated in the Mumbai and Thane region.

