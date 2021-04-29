Last Updated:

Hema Malini Pens A Note On International Dance Day, Shares A Throwback Picture

On International Dance Day, Hema Malini took to social media and dropped a note mentioning that the day is ‘special for her.’ Read ahead to know more.

In frame: Hema Malini; Source: Instagram

In frame: Hema Malini; Source: Instagram


International Dance Day is the global celebration of dance created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute. This event takes place on April 29 every year. On this occasion, actor Hema Malini took to social media and dropped a note mentioning that the day is "special" for her. Take a look below.

Hema Malini's post on International Dance Day (2021) 

Taking to Twitter, Hema Malini shared a throwback picture of herself dressed in the costume worn while performing the Indian classical dance. She penned a note that read, “Int Dance Day - Apr 29. It is special for me,as looking back, I realise that dance has dominated my entire life. Frm classical dance forms B Natyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, Kathak to Bollywood dance, I’ve performed them all! I’m grateful to all my gurus for making me what I am”. 

A fan commented on her post writing, “Exactly Mam. Dancing keeps you always young and Beautiful” Another fan addressed her as Guru and said, “Happy international dance day to you my dearest guru maa you are the most beautiful & a great dancer in the world god bless u & take care my dearest love u guru maa. @dreamgirlhema”. Appreciating her dancing skills, one user commented, “You are absolutely the demi-goddess of dance.” Take a look below.

More about International Dance Day

International Dance Day take places on April 29 which is the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet. The day strives to encourage participation and education in dance through events and festivals held all over the world. The day acts as a wake-up call to people who have not yet recognized the value and importance of the art form dance.

More about Hema Malini 

Hema Malini is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are trained Odissi dancers. Hema has received the Sopori Academy of Music And Performing Arts (SaMaPa) Vitasta award for her contribution to Indian culture and dance. She has played several dance roles such as Narasimha and Rama in Tulasidas's Ramcharitmanas. Hema Malini is the owner of the Natya Vihar Kalakendra dance school.

(Promo Image source: Hema Malini's Instagram)

