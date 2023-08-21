Hema Malini Praises Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol, Actor Reacts

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the raging success of his latest release Gadar 2. Hema Malini, the second wife to Deol's father Dharmendra, too seems to have been swept up by the Gadar 2 fever. The veteran actress was spotted attending the film's show at a theatre. Sunny also reacted to the same with a silent gesture.

3 things you need to know

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 were released in theatres on August 11.

Gadar 2 is currently inching closer to ₹400 crores at the box office.

Esha Deol hosted a special screening of the film shortly after its theatrical release.

Sunny Deol reacts to Hema Malini watching Gadar 2

Gadar 2's stellar second weekend at the theatres saw veteran actress Hema Malini visit a Mumbai theatre to watch the film. While on her way out of the venue, the actress also praised the film. Sunny Deol took to his Instagram stories to share moments from her theatre visit and acknowledged the actress' gesture.

(Hema Malini is Sunny Deol's step-mother courtesy their relationship to Dharmendra | Image: sunnydeol/Instagram)



While one short video showed Hema speaking about the film to the paparazzi, another was a picture of her standing at the theatre entrance posted by Zee Studios' official Instagram handle.

The caption read, "Jab Hindustan ke dream girl ne dekhi Hindustan ke bete ki kahaani! @dreamgirlhemamalini" which roughly translates to 'when India's dream girl watched the story of India's son'. This gesture of acknowledgment from both ends, especially considering the publicly rocky and cordial relationship the two share, makes the exchange more significant and special.

Esha Deol's heartfelt gesture

Esha Deol, who also shares a lovely equation with half-brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol, hosted a special screening of Gadar 2 shortly after its release. The event was attended by both Sunny and Bobby with the former even turning up in his Tara Singh attire. The trio also posed together for pictures marking a Deol sibling reunion of sorts.