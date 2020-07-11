Hema Malini Upset Over Law Prohibiting Actors Above 65 To Shoot; Requests Amendment

Towards the end of May, the government announced the resumption of film and TV shoots. It also issued a set of various guidelines for the cast and crew to follow. One of those guidelines stated that artistes and technicians over the age of 65 cannot return to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This caused a problem in the industry as there are many prominent actors over the age of 65. Demanding action over this, actor Hema Malani penned a letter to Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Hema Malini asks for amendment in govt. guidelines for shooting

Outlining the issue in her letter, she asked for an amendment in the resolution. Hema Malini cited examples of actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and herself and added that this will hinder them from completing their previous work commitments and projects. Other actors who are over the age of 65 are Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, and Dharmendra.

Joining the debate over the amendment of COVID-19 shooting guidelines, actor Shabana Azmi said that a small part of Vikas Khanna's yet-untitled project is yet to be shot and questioned what would happen to those projects. She further asked why should a producer have to hire younger artists and make them colour their hair grey.

She also questioned why the rule has only been applied to the film industry and not politicians. Azmi also asked if the government will make politicians over the age of 65 sit out from meetings. She further pointed out that people don't run 'parallel businesses' that ensure an income in their family and help them cover up the losses.

Actor Paresh Rawal also weighed in on the issue and said that the sets should have certain safety measures in place including sanitisation. He pointed out that doctors over the age of 65 go to work and are on the field every day. He also stated that doctors are exposed to even severe conditions.

The audience is quite concerned about the delay of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Rumours also suggested that the production house may delay the current season of KBC. According to a report, a source from the channel revealed that KBC 'cannot be imagined without Amitabh Bachchan'. He added that there is 'no question' about him being replaced and that the shoot may be rescheduled.

