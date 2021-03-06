Hema Malini Takes COVID Vaccine At Mumbai's Cooper Hospital; Shares Steps To Register

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination in India has kicked off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving his first dose on March 1. Since then, many other Union Ministers and members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have followed suit and got themselves vaccinated. The latest was Member of Parliament Hema Malini, who received her first jab in Mumbai.

Hema Malini receives COVID-19 vaccine

Hema Malini shared the news on Twitter, by posting pictures of the doctor administering the vaccine to her at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Cooper Hospital in the city. The actor-turned-politician was dressed in a black sleeveless top and trousers and had a matching mask, in the pictures of her receiving the vaccine.

She also posed with a thumbs up at an installation that read, ‘I got my COVID-19 vaccine. Did you?’

I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital pic.twitter.com/PIUXCh2xnp — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 6, 2021

The vaccination process took place two days after the Sholay star got herself registered for it. Hema Malini had posted a video on Thursday. asking her followers, ‘What are you waiting for?’ along with the procedure to get oneself registered.

She had urged people over the age of 60 to register by posting the link of the platform, cowin.gov.in. She also suggested that those going for a walk-in vaccination should go after 3 PM. The Mathura MP added that one needed to carry one's identity proof like Aadhar Card or government ID proof.

Over 60’s, pre-register for your #Covid19vaccine to avoid any issues.If you are doing a walk-in, do so after 3pm.Bring your Aadhaar card,voter or govt ID card with you.I’ve just registered-have YOU? https://t.co/IDiP9srxHV #Unite2FightCorona #LargestVaccineDrive #CoWin — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 4, 2021

Politicians, film celebrities take vaccine

After PM Modi, Union Ministers like Rajnath Singh, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, and others took their first dose, and will be administered the second dose after 28 days. Among the celebrities of the film industry who have taken the vaccine include Kamal Haasan, Kushboo Sundar, Saif Ali Khan, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Satish Shah, among others.

