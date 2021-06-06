Hema Malini Urges All To Perform Havan At Home Till COVID Ends, Says 'will Save Humanity'

Baba Ramdev’s claims on the effectiveness of his ‘medicine’ for COVID-19 and face-off with allopathy doctors and Indian Medical Association have been making headlines. Amid this, Mathura Member of Parliament Hema Malini urged citizens to perform havan at their residences till the end of the pandemic. The actor-politician claimed that it was a ‘simple method’ to purify the atmosphere and ‘save humanity.’

Hema Malini urges havan till end of coronavirus

A video of Hema Malini is going viral where she is urging 'Brijwasi' to perform havan, as a message ahead of World Environment Day. She stated that since ancient times, havan is considered as a beneficial and purifying exercise aginst negativity. She said that today the whole world was facing a pandemic and the force of nature.

Hema Malini said that not just on World Environment Day, but every day, till we do not 'beat the virus', one should conduct a family havan. She said this method had no connection to any religion or caste and was a simple method to purify the environment and save humanity.' The Sholay star also congratulated the RSS Mathura wing for starting this initiative.

She urged people across class to participate in this ‘holy task’ and become a 'participant of the initiative to save the community and our neighbours.'

In another video on World Environment Day, one could see her performing the havan. She said that she has been doing this havan at least for a year. Though she stated that used to do it before, since COVID, she has been doing it during morning as well as evening everyday. The actor-politician stated that the smoke consisted of ghee, and other ingredients like neem leaves, salt, mustard and produced good fragrance. She said that the pure clean atmosphere like this would not allow coronavirus or any other disease from coming into the picture, and prevented stress and tribulations.

On World Environment Day, she also urged all to plant more trees. She wrote, "World Environment Day! So much we can do to improve things around us! Let us plant trees to replace all the ones senselessly cut down in the name of progress. Let ths be a continuous process.Let us also rid our minds of petty anger &resentment in an effort to clear the ambience🙏 " (sic).

