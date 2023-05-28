Hema Malini Visits New Parliament Building, Shares INSIDE Photos: Worth The Wait...

Hema Malini recently visited the new Parliament building in New Delhi. The new building was inaugurated today (May 28). The actress took to social media and shared a series of inside photos from the premises.

In the photos, Hema Malini donned a multi-coloured saree. She can be seen posing in every nook and corner of the building. The new parliament building features bronze carved panels and murals on the walls. Sharing the photos, the former actress said that the building will showcase India's strides into a new brave world. She wrote, "Day 1 - at the inaugural of the beautiful new Parliament building which will showcase India’s strides into a brave new world and give us pride of place among all the advanced nations. Jai Hind @narendramodi #MyParliamentMyPride."

"More photos of the beautifully conceived building. All our itihasic glory reflected in the panels and murals on the walls. Congratulations to all the artists who have worked so hard to make this vision a reality. A sight worth seeing and certainly worth the wait!," another tweet read. Take a look at the photos below:

Hema Malini visits the newly inaugurated Parliament building (Image: Hema Malini/Twitter)

Hema Malini visits the newly inaugurated Parliament building (Image: Hema Malini/Twitter)

Hema Malini visits the newly inaugurated Parliament building (Image: Hema Malini/Twitter)

Hema Malini visits the newly inaugurated Parliament building (Image: Hema Malini/Twitter)

Hema Malini hails inauguration of new Parliament building

Ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Hema Malini shared congratulatory messages for PM Modi and the entire nation. She shared how Central Vista is a beautifully conceived and executed building that gives both modern and traditional touch, in terms of the nation's culture and glory. She further stated that this moment should be celebrated by every Indian irrespective of "party protocols." She also shared a video of herself and congratulated PM Modi. She wrote, "Greetings to all fellow citizens on this proud occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament building." Take a look at the video below:

Greetings to all fellow citizens on this proud occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament building

⁦@PMOIndia⁩ #MyParliamentMyPride pic.twitter.com/7i75wwUdZD — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 27, 2023

About the inauguration of New Parliament Building

The new Parliament building is situated near the Central Secretariat, New Delhi. Earlier today (May 28), it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several dignitaries and priests were in attendance. During the inaugural ceremony, PM Modi installed the historic Sengol near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair. He was accompanied by several Adheenam Seers and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.