Hema Malini's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz For All The Fans Of The 'Dream Girl'

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini made her acting debut with the film Idhu Sathiyam. She starred opposite her husband Dharmendra and with Rajesh Khanna and Dev Anand in most of her movies. She has played both comic and dramatic roles. Hema Malini is also hailed for her dancing skills. The actor rose to prominence with movies like Satte Pe Satta, Sholay, Andaz, Sitapur Ki Geeta, Razia Sultan, Paap Ka Ant among others. On the occasion of Hema Malini's birthday, here's a quiz based on her trivia and facts.

Hema Malini trivia quiz

1. Which movie marked the debut of Hema Malini in Bollywood?

Sapno Ka Saudagar

Idhu Sathiyam

Roja

Phool Aur Kaante

2. Which movie featured Hema Malini for the first time in the lead role?

Johnny Mera Naam

Andaz

Seeta Aur Geeta

Sapnon Ka Saudagar

3. Which among these featured Hema Malini alongside Shammi Kapoor?

Naseeb

Satte Pe Satta

Andaz

Sharafat

4. Hema Malini has been featured in how many movies alongside her husband Dharmendra?

26

27

28

29

5. Can you guess this Hema Malini’s movie with the plot – “After his family is murdered by a notorious and ruthless bandit, a former police officer enlists the services of two outlaws to capture the bandit”?

Charas

Jugnu

Sholay

Dillagi

6. Which movie featured Hema Malini alongside Shakti Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan?

Andaz

Aandhi Toofan

Sitapur Ki Geeta

Satte Pe Satta

7. Which Hema Malini movie featured Rani Mukerji and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead role?

Veer-Zara

Laaga Chunari Mein Daag

Durgaa

Hum Dono

8. Which upcoming film would see Hema Malini alongside Rajkummar Rao?

Sadiyaan

Shimla Mirchi

Veer-Zaara

O Khuda

9. Which dance school is owned by Hema Malini?

Natya Kalakendra

Natya Shakti Vihar

Natya Shakti

Natya Vihar Kalakendra

10. Hema Malini is an active member of which political party?

Bharatiya Janta Party

Congress party

Aam Aadmi Party

None of the above

Hema Malini trivia quiz - answers

Idhu Sathiyam

Sapnon Ka Saudagar

Andaz

28

Sholay

Satte Pe Satta

Laaga Chunari Mein Daag

Shimla Mirchi

Natya Vihar Kalakendra

Bhartiya Janta Party

