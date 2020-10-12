Hema Malini Pays Tribute To Rajmata Scindia On Birth Centenary, Recalls Role In Her Biopic

Veteran Bollywood actor and BJP MP Hema Malini took to Twitter to express elation on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's endeavor to release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 on the occasion of the birth centenary of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, one of the founders of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). Through another tweet, the veteran actor shared the poster of the late BJP supremo's biopic titled Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi in which she had essayed her role.

On this occasion, I am happy that our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji is releasing a commemorative coin of ₹100 as a part of the birth centenary celebrations of the Rajmata #VijayaRajeScindia Ji. pic.twitter.com/HiSj1JWmpH — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 12, 2020

My humble tributes to Rajmata Vijaya Raje ScindiaJi, on her Jayanti.She was one of the founding members of @BJP4India,& led a life entirely devoted to the service of the people & the nation.I have essayed her role in a biopic Ek thi Rani aisi bhi & feel honoured to have done it pic.twitter.com/uvhQOlBg56 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 12, 2020

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi spoke at the event to release the commemorative coin and said Scindia’s dreams like the annulment of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special rights and building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya have been fulfilled. The prime minister hailed her for sacrificing a life of comfort to fight for her ideals and serving people.

Scindia was married into the royal family of Gwalior and was a vocal proponent of the Hindutva ideals as a member of the Jana Sangh and then of the BJP. Scindia, fondly called as Rajmata, was among the leaders who played a role in the direction the country took in the last century, the prime minister said, adding she was a decisive leader and skilful administrator. She was born in 1919 and passed away in 2001.

She did not live her life for position or power, Modi said, recalling that she once turned down an offer from Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani to be Jana Sangh president. A strong, secure, and prosperous India was her dream, and it will be fulfilled with the realisation of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Modi said. Her life is an inspiration for the coming generations, he said, fondly recalling his association with her.

Scindia's daughters Vasundhara Raje Scindia, a former chief minister of Rajasthan, Yashodhara Raje, a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, and grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia are all senior BJP leaders. Vijaya Raje Scindia had started her political career from the Congress and later joined the Swatantrata Party before becoming a member of the Jana Sangh, the BJP's progenitor.

