'Hera Pheri 3' CONFIRMED By Suniel Shetty, Says 'It Will Happen With The Three Of Us'

Hera Pheri is one of the well-known comedies, best known for its characters. Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar played pivotal roles in the first and second movies of the franchise. Suniel Shetty, recently in an interview, confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 is on papers with the lead characters being the same.

Suniel Shetty confirms Hera Pheri 3

Suniel Shetty during an interview said that he doesn’t think it’s not happening. He added that it is still there and very much alive, it will happen with the three of them because they are very keen. Furthermore, he mentioned that things have to be sorted out and they are definitely doing it.

Suniel Shetty also commented on the franchise and sequel culture and said that unfortunately, they were the ones who taught Bollywood how to make a franchise and they got out today. According to an earlier media report, the film is in the scripting stage. Indra Kumar, the director of the movie, has been working with his team of writers on the story since May last year and has already locked the first half, while the second half requires some more work to be done over it.

The report also mentioned that initially, the film was going to hit the screens in December 2019. The film was reportedly delayed due to certain issues in the script. The report adds that Hera Pheri is an iconic franchise and the team is in no hurry to take it on the floors.

In the recent past, Akshay Kumar also dropped some hints regarding Hera Pheri 3. He stated that they were trying to make Hera Pheri 3 happen but he could not reveal much. Akshay had a wide smile on his face while he answered the query regarding the movie.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube

