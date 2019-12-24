'Hera Pheri' To 'Housefull', Akshay Kumar's Best Movies From The Decade

The decade is coming to an end, however, Akshay Kumar still looks younger than his age. The evergreen star is known for his young personality, fitness routine and a disciplined lifestyle. Talking about his movie front, Akshay Kumar's recent release, Housefull 4 gained balanced reviews. He is quite keen on his movie and role selections. Starting off as a model, Akshay Kumar is now tagged as Bollywood’s 'Khiladi Kumar'. The Housefull actor is known for his stunts and his comic timing. The decade saw a grasping growth of Akshay Kumar in Bollywood. Here are some of the best movies of Akshay Kumar from the decade.

Hera Pheri franchise

Hera Pheri was one of the best comedy movies of Akshay Kumar from the 20s decade. The franchise has two parts till date, Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri. Hera Pheri is a 2000's release whereas the second part was released after six years in 2006. The installments also star Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. It is also said that 2020 will see Phir Hera Pheri 3.

Airlift

Airlift is a historical drama directed to by Raja Menon. The movie is based on the evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait during the invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein's Iraq. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a callous Indian businessman who becomes the spokesperson for more than 170,000 stranded countrymen.

Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal is based on true events of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launching the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), making it the least expensive mission to Mars. The historical drama is directed by Jagan Shakti. Mission Mangal’s cast includes Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menon, Sanjay Kapoor, and Kirti Kulhari.

Welcome

Welcome is a multi-starrer comedy movie, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Feroz Khan, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The second part of the Welcome franchise is also a multi-starrer.

Housefull

The historical comedy-drama is directed by Farhad Samji. Housefull 4’s cast stars, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Rana Daggubati. The movie has been receiving positive reviews from critics and doing well at the box office. The franchise has four installments.

