Here's How Katrina Kaif Reacted After Influencer Roasted The Actor For Her Cooking Skills

Ever since Katrina Kaif tied the knot with her boyfriend and actor Vicky Kaushal in December 2021, she has been treating fans with glimpses of her cooking skills. From preparing a sweet dish (halwa) in her first 'rasoi' post marriage to making some healthy breakfasts for her husband, Kaif has been setting ‘bahu’ goals since her wedding. Now, in a recent development, an influencer has roasted the Sooryavanshi actor for her cooking techniques.

Influencer Freddy Birdy roasts Katrina Kaif for her 'Cooking Skills'

Katrina's attempts in the kitchen surely didn't go unnoticed with netizens praising the actor for trying Indian recipes post her marriage with Vicky Kaushal. Influencer and copywriter Freddy Birdy, who gained limelight after his IG spat over comments on Ananya Pandey and Deepika Padukone's choice of clothing during Gehraiyaan promotions, posted a spate of some simplest recipes that Katrina would cook in her kitchen.

In one of his IG stories, Freddy wrote, "Easy recipes for @katrinakaif Boiled eggs. (Submerge the egg in water. Leave on stove for 20 minutes. There should be enough water to cover the egg). Eat with salt and pepper." Another one reads, "Easy recipes for @katrinakaif ( part 3) Mangoes and ice cream. ( recipe is self-explanatory)", Freddy even shared a recipe for a Chinese dish as he wrote, "Easy recipes for _katrinakaif Chinese food, any." Have a look:

Katrina reacts to Freddy's IG stories

The influencer tagged the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor in his IG stories which was noticed by her later. Among these recipes were boiled eggs, raw mango pickle, and a grilled cheese sandwich. Soon after this, Katrina responded to the IG stories and wrote, "This is not easy". Freddy then shared the screenshot of the same and said that she has a great sense of humour. He wrote, "Why I @Katrinakaif (Also proof that she is a funny as she is beautiful).

Vicky-Katrina wedding

In December 2021, Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony attended by only close friends and family members. The couple jetted off to Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan days before their nuptials.

On the work front, Katrina has multiple projects lined up in her kitty including Phone Booth, Tiger Zinda Hai 3, Jee Le Zara as well as a project with Sriram Raghavan. She will also be seen in Merry Christmas. Vicky's lined-up projects include Govinda Naam Mera, directed by Shashank Kaitan, and Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif