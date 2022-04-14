Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Married: Here's How Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif Wished Them

After meeting and falling in love with each other five years ago on the sets of their yet-to-be-released film Brahmastra, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt officially tied the knot on April 14, 2022. Dressed regally in white and adorned with accessories, the Bollywood star couple bonded for life amidst their close family and friends from the industry at RK residence, Vastu, Mumbai. Hours after tying the knot, bride Alia Bhatt shared beautiful pictures from their wedding on her social media.

As the lavish ceremony was reportedly a private affair, not many Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the event. However, they made sure to send their best wishes to the newlywed via social media. Amongst the wishes, actors Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif who were previously romantically linked with Ranbir Kapoor have also sent their wishes to the couple.

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif wish Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif congratulated the newlywed couple by commenting on Alia Bhatt's post. She wrote, ''Congratulations to the both of you. All the happiness and love,'' and adorned her comment with a series of heart emojis. The 38-year-old actor got married to Vicky Kaushal last year in November.

On other hand, Deepika Padukone also reacted to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. The 36-year-old actor liked Alia Bhatt's latest post where she shared her wedding photos.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Along with the stunning pictures, Alia and Ranbir shared a special message to mark the new chapter of their life together. They began, ''Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married,'' and continued, ''With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.''

The couple concluded by writing, ''Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.''

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/deepikapadukone/katrinakaif