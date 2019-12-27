Here's How Salman Khan And Kiara Advani Are Connected

Kiara Advani is now among the most popular actors in Bollywood. The actor made her debut in Fugly. She has now worked in several popular films like Kabir Singh and M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. Born as Alia Advani, she changed her name to Kiara at the suggestion of none other than superstar Salman Khan. And this is not the first time any actor has changed their name to make a mark. Let's take a look at how Kiara Advani is connected to actor Salman Khan.

Also read: Kiara Advani's Top 3 Denim Looks That Fans Can Take Inspiration From

Salman Khan and Kiara's connection

The actor’s relationship with Bollywood goes way back. Apparently, Kiara’s aunt Shaheen Jaffrey happens to be Salman Khan’s former girlfriend. Kiara also mentioned this in an interview when she said that her mother knew Salman Khan as they grew up together in Bandra. He would often tell her mother Genievev Advani how one day he would be a star. They have been friends for the longest time and would go cycling together. Kiara’s mother also introduced her aunt Shaheen to him. She said that Salman Khan and Shaheen aunt dated each other long back and she also revealed that that may have possibly been their first relationship.

Also read: Kiara Advani Gives Major Fashion Goals With Her Exquisite Experimental Ensembles

Kiara’s family has no direct link with Bollywood but they have a lot of connections amongst the people who are in the industry. Kiara’s parents Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Jaffrey may not be a star family but they have individual relations that go way back in the Indian film industry. Kiara’s mother’s stepmother was actor Ashok Kumar’s daughter, Bharti. That makes her Ashok Kumar’s great-granddaughter. She is also the great-grandniece of yesteryear actor Saeed Jaffrey.

Also read: Joker: Is Joaquin Phoenix's Performance Oscar Winning? [Spoiler Alert]

Kiara Advani's upcoming films

On the work front, the Kabir Singh has now established herself well in the Indian film industry. The actor has now worked alongside several popular actors. Her upcoming movies include Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah, and Bhul Bhulaiyya 2.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.