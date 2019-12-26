Kiara Advani's Top 3 Denim Looks That Fans Can Take Inspiration From

Kiara Advani has been ruling many hearts after Kabir Singh where she was seen essaying the role of Priti. In the movie, she was seen alongside Shahid Kapoor. Apart from her movies, Kiara is also very popular for her fashion. She never fails to give her fans fashion inspirations. Recently, the actor was seen sporting her all-denim look. The actor's love for denim is not hidden from her fans. She is mostly seen rocking denim outfits all the time.

Here is a look at some of Kiara's denim looks

For the promotions of her upcoming film Good Newws, Kiara Advani was sporting this gorgeous denim jumpsuit with bell bottoms. Kiara's fans loved this outfit and they also flooded the comments section with many compliments. She accessorised the outfit with big hoop earrings.

The actor is usually slaying all kinds of outfits but her fans have mostly loved all her casual styles. Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani has always given her fans outfit goals.

On the work front

Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Good Newwz. The trailer of the movie's trailer was recently launched on YouTube. In just a day the trailer managed to cross 36 million views. In the movie, Kiara Advani will be seen sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. Good Newwz is directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie is all set to hit the screens on December 27.

