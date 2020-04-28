Here's Madhuri Dixit's Take On Whether 'lockdown Should Be Extended Or Not' Amid COVID-19

With celebrities staying home during national lockdown to fight the battle against Coronavirus pandemic, their only source of connecting with fans right now is virtually — either through LIVE sessions on Instagram or 'Ask Me' sessions on Twitter. Madhuri Dixit who has been staying active and updating her fans of what's going on inside her house, began 'AskMD' session on her Twitter handle on Tuesday.

With various questions coming in, a user asked her what does she think about lockdown extension and she said, "It's not about what we all think. It's about our safety. So any which ways, we all should practice social distancing until it becomes safe out there." [sic]

The actor also revealed how she was holding up during Quarantine and also replied to a fan who asked about her lockdown routine. Madhuri also suggested her fans to find a silver lining in everything to beat the negativity during the lockdown period and said, "Anger never helps you. Try to think with an open mind and always look on the bright side while dealing with negativity." [sic]

Mostly spending time with my family, playing with Carmelo, reading books, some cooking and doing kathak riyaz! https://t.co/R3XKQYrmSu — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 28, 2020

I'm doing good. I hope that you all are safe too and are following the rules of the lockdown. https://t.co/vMbSf5O5j7 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 28, 2020

The Barfi actress expressed her love for Madhuri and appreciated her for the initiative which is helping many in spreading positivity amid such difficult times through dance. While lauding Madhuri’s thought, Priyanka wrote that this idea is a wonderful initiative by Madhuri and her team which will enable all to stay positive during these difficult times through dance! While people are staying indoors & safe, let's try to get through it with a twirl.

Thank you @priyankachopra! Let's all stay positive and get through this together. https://t.co/kMaXwpFdSB — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 28, 2020

