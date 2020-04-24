Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit & Lata Mangeshkar Wish Sachin Tendulkar On His Birthday

As 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 on April 24, several fans flooded the social media sites with pictures and videos of the cricketer. Not just the fans, but also several prominent Bollywood celebrities wished Sachin Tendulkar as he turned a year older. However, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sachin Tendulkar has decided to not celebrate his birthday this year to show respect for the health workers who are fighting against the virus. But in spite of that, the wishes kept pouring.

Bollywood celebrities' birthday messages for Sachin Tendulkar

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar's fans, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to his social media account to wish him. In the tweet, Anil Kapoor wished Sachin Tendulkar and called him a cricket legend and also a shining Bharat Ratna. Actor Anil Kapoor also thanked Sachin Tendulkar for the victories and the memories. Apart from the wishes, Anil Kapoor also posted a monochrome picture of Sachin Tendulkar.

Happy Birthday to the cricket legend & the brightest shining Bharat Ratna @sachin_rt! Thank you for the wins & memories! pic.twitter.com/UMTVACMOW5 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 24, 2020

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene also wished Sachin Tendulkar. The actor in her special birthday tweet for Sachin mentioned that he has always inspired people, on and off the field. The one thing from Madhuri Dixit's tweet that the fans loved is how Madhuri wished him in Marathi. Check out the tweet below.

Happy birthday @sachin_rt. You’re always inspiring people, both on and off the field! Sending you good wishes on your special day. वाढदिवसाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 24, 2020

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar also wished Sachin Tendulkar by writing a heartfelt birthday wish in Hindi. She also posted a few pictures of herself with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Here is a look at the post.

