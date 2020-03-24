A Look At The Story Behind Priyanka Chopra’s Crossover To Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra's claim to fame moment was her Miss World title. She was crowned the Miss World in 2000. Soon after, the actor stepped into Bollywood. Within a few years, she became a household name with movies like Aitraaz, Mujhe Shaadi Karoogi, Bluffmaster, Dostana, among others. However, it was in 2010 that the actor took the first step in the direction of becoming one of India's first Hollywood stars.

Also Read | After ABC, Priyanka Chopra Apologises For Hindu Terror Plot In 'Quantico'

Priyanka Chopra's journey from Bollywood to Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra signed her first English-language show Quantico reportedly due to manager Anjula Acharia's hard work and persuasion. Anjula was the CEO of Entertainment company DesiHits, while Priyanka Chopra was churning out blockbusters after blockbusters in Bollywood. Reports reveal that it was in 2010 when Anjula cracked a deal with Priyanka Chopra and came on-board as her manager.

Soon Anjula started working towards getting International gigs for Priyanka. It reportedly started with Priyanka's performance at the National Football League (NFL). After which, Priyanka Chopra became a popular face in America with shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and others. Reports also reveal that Anjula was the reason behind Priyanka Chopra's deal with ABC.

Also Read | "I Hope 'Quantico' Has Cracked The Door Open For Female Talent And Women Of Colour To Play Leading Ladies", Says Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made her American television debut in 2015 with Joshua Safran's Quantico. The series that ran for four seasons helped Priyanka make her mark in the west. Thereafter the actor was flooded with Hollywood movie offers.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the release of her Netflix film The White Tiger. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead, is based on Man Booker Prize-winning bestseller novel of the same name. The Netflix film is reported to be in the post-production stage as of now. Besides the upcomer, Priyanka Chopra is reported to play a pivotal role in Matrix 4. The sci-fi thriller is reportedly in the shooting process. Meanwhile, the actor has multiple movies at different stages of production.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood Career And Quantico Terror Plot Controversy

Also Read | Facts About Priyanka Chopra's Quantico: The Actress Was Taken Aside By Airport TSA Agent?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.