What Akshay Kumar Has To Say On Box Office Clashes With The Khans

The year 2019 has been one of the best years for Akshay Kumar professionally. He has had four super hit releases this year and the year 2020 seems no different. Four Akshay Kumar starrers are expected to hit the theatres next year. His movies Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey are slated to release on Eid and Christmas 2020, respectively. The movies will lock horns with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

While, Laxmmi Bomb is slated to release on Eid 2020 with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Akshay Kumar’s Christmas release Bachchan Pandey will clash with Laal Singh Chaddha. In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar was heard talking about the clash, in what the reports claim ‘the most diplomatic way’. He said to a popular news tabloid that there are 52 weeks in a year and hence the clash is bound to happen. However, there are also 5000 plus screens which ensures screen space for two films releasing together. He also added that the number of screen space ensures that all the movies will do well on the Box Office.

Check out posters of the movies which will clash at box office

Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥

Fox Star Studios Presents

A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House

Directed by Raghava Lawrence pic.twitter.com/vlXyK4HkNE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2019

Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha.🙏 pic.twitter.com/aXI1PM8HIw — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 18, 2019

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari made headlines after it became his first ₹150 crore-grosser movie. His second release of the year, Mission Mangal went on to become his very first ₹200 crore-earner. His box office success only preceded his expectation as his latest release, Housefull 4 went on to surpass the ₹200 crore mark at the Box office. He will be seen next opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in the multi-starrer Good Newwz, which will release later this month. Good Newwz also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

