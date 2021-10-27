Here’s What Katrina Kaif Has To Say About Wedding Rumours With Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been the talk of the town for a while now and have been rumoured to be dating. However, as the wedding season approaches, there have been speculations about the duo planning to tie the knot in December. The Ek Tha Tiger actor, however, in a recent interview with BollywoodLife denied the rumours.

Katrina Kaif speaks out about rumours of her and Vicky Kaushal tying the knot soon

In the interview with the entertainment website, the actor denied the rumours of the duo getting married in December and mentioned they were untrue. Rumours of the couple's Roka ceremony also made the rounds earlier, while the actor's team rubbished them as soon as possible. Her team mentioned that she was about to begin the shoot for Tiger 3 and was occupied with personal commitments.

On Tuesday, October 26, the duo was seen visiting celebrity manager Reshma Shetty's office. Seeing the duo together at the office got fans wondering if they were getting set to tie the knot and make their relationship public. Reports stated that they arrived and left in two separate cars. The two were last seen at the premiere of Vicky Kaushal's most recent release, Sardar Udham. As she arrived at the location, she embraced her rumoured beau and their hug was caught on camera and soon surfaced online. Their fans were over the moon seeing the duo and poured in love and good wishes for them.

After the OTT release of Sardar Udham, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to review the film. She posted an image of the poster of the film and hailed the director of the film as she wrote, "Shoojit Sircar, what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling[sic]." She further praised Kaushal and wrote, "Vicky Kaushal is just pure talent[sic]." Describing the film, she mentioned it was 'raw, honest and heartbreaking.' Kaushal reshared her story and thanked her for her kind words.

Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in Sam Bahadur and Takht. Meanwhile, Katrina also has a few films in the pipeline and will appear in Tiger 3, Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif, @vickykaushal09