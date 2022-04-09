Here's Why Alia Bhatt Is Likely To Wear Sabyasachi Lehenga At Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage speculations have piqued audiences' interest in recent days. While the actors haven't officially disclosed their wedding date, media reports suggest that the duo are all set to tie the knot next week. As the speculated wedding date nears, new updates on their wedding ceremony are surfacing online, the recent one being Alia Bhatt's outfit for her big day.

Alia Bhatt to adorn a Sabyasachi lehenga?

As per several media reports and ANI, the Raazi actor is likely to dazzle in a Sabyasachi lehenga on her special day. Fans of the star know that Alia Bhatt loves to adorn Sabyasachi designer wear. Be it promoting her movies or attending big events like Sonam Kapoor's wedding function, the Bollywood actor has slayed in Sabyasachi outfits on numerous occasions. Now, it is speculated that she's opting for her go-to designer even at her wedding ceremony.

In addition to this, Alia Bhatt is likely to wear Manish Malhotra ensembles for her wedding festivities. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the Brahmastra duo will tie the knot on April 15, 2022. However, it is pertinent to note that official confirmation from the couple regarding the same is yet awaited. If the report is to be believed, then Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities will commence on April 13 with the Mehendi ceremony. Haldi and sangeet functions are reportedly organised on April 14 which will be followed by their baarat on April 15.

Earlier, reports on the wedding's menu also made their way online. According to Bollywood Life, an extravagant menu will be served for all the guests attending the ceremony. Seemingly, Ranbir Kapoor's mother has specially asked chefs from Lucknow and Delhi to reach the wedding venue. From Delhi Chat counter to Lucknow's Kebabs will reportedly add zaika to their big day. Moreover, about 50 counters of exotic dishes will be installed at the venue. It is suggested that along with non-vegetarian delicacies, vegetarian and vegan dishes are also arranged for the guests. For those unaware, Alia Bhatt is a vegan and keeping that in mind, the couple has ensured to arrange a broad range of food items to satisfy their guests.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt