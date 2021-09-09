Here’s Why Kareena Kapoor Khan Wrote About Sex Drive In Her Latest ‘Pregnancy Bible’

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently launched her very own book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. The Bollywood star called the book an ultimate manual for moms-to-be. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about why she wrote about sex drive during pregnancy in her latest book, among other topics.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the reason behind writing about sex drive during pregnancy

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor spoke to The Guardian and mentioned that Indian women are often scared to talk about sex. She mentioned that this was the reason behind why she wished to discuss it in her self-help book. In her book, she wrote about sex drive and libido during pregnancy.

During the launch of her book, Kapoor spoke about the loss of sex drive during her pregnancy. She also mentioned in her interview that very few people speak about the flip side of the coin while talking about pregnancy. She said that no one speaks about ‘belching and swollen feet and not feeling sexy enough’. She also opened up about hair loss and mood swings.

In an Instagram live session prior to the launch of her book, Kareena had said that she felt exhausted and could not get herself to wake up in the morning six months into her pregnancy. She also spoke about a feeling of repulsion and the mental state a pregnant woman goes through. Apart from these topics, the actor also opened up about other aspects of her pregnancy.

According to Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote in her Pregnancy Bible that she and her beau, Saif Ali Khan were worried during her first delivery. Kareena wanted a normal delivery, but the circumstances forced her to take the caesarian route. The Jab We Met actor also opened up about her second pregnancy in her book. She mentioned that it was more difficult than her first. However, she shared that the first pregnancy encouraged her to go through it again.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible was announced earlier this year. The actor referred to it as her ‘third child’. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Their second son, Jehangir was born earlier this year.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Instagram