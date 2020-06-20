Bhumi Pednekar And Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan's Rib-tickling Dialogues

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan released in theatres in 2017. The movie that narrates the tale of a soon-to-be-married couple has some rib-tickling dialogues. Here are some dialogues from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan that will tickle your funny bone.

Rib-tickling dialogues from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan:

Aurat ka shareer rahasya ka khazana hota hai. Ek band gufaa mein rehta hai aur yeh gufaa kab khulti hai pata hai? Suhagraat wale din khulti hai aur chalees chor ke liye nahi khulti, sirf Alibaba ke liye khulti hai Yeh aaj kal ke ladkon ka na, dimaag hi kharaab hai. Nahin, shakal chooze bhar ki aur ladki chahiye Katrina Kaif. Khud toh aam-vaam chuss ke nikal jayengi aur saara pressure hamare pe aa jata hai

Murder ho jaate hai Del** mein, agar ladke ne keh diya ki Shaadi nahi karna hai... Woh to aisi-wasi type ki ladki nahi hu, warna Shaadi ke video mein nahin Crime Pe**** ke video mein nazar aate aap Del** ke ladkon ke baare mein na zyada sochna nahi chahiye ... faltu mein expectations badh jaati hai Sab meri shaadi ke peeche aise padhe huye the, jaisa India ka GDP meri Shaadi pe depend Karta hai

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar was one of the biggest hits of its time. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan directed by RS Prasanna was the remake of his Tamil movie Kalyana Samayal Saadham (2013). The movie was bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai under his banner Colour Yellow Productions.

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movies

Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Ashok G's Durgavati. The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi in the lead, is the remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie (2018). The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra under their respective banners T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment. Besides the upcomer, Bhumi Pednekar is reportedly preparing for Karan Johar's Takht. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo released on OTT. The movie, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, narrates the tale of a grumpy landlord and his whimsical tenant. The movie directed by Shoojit Sircar was premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

