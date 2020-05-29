Bhumi Pednekar To Ananya Panday, Actors Who Slayed In Black Party Wear Ensembles

Bollywood actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Nushrat Bharucha and many others are grasping the attention of the audience for their compelling performances and stealing hearts with the style files. These stars have never failed to impress the fashion police with their chic and vogue styling and fashion sense. Having said that, let us take a look at Bollywood actors who stunned in black party wear ensembles.

Bhumi Pednekar

In this party look, Bhumi Pednekar sported a black slit thigh outfit. The outfit had a deep neckline and stringy sleeves. The skin-fight dress was paired with black stilettoes. For glam, Bhumi Pednekar opted for smokey eyes and dark heavy makeup.

Ananya Panday

At the star-studded party to welcome Katty Perry, Ananya Panday was spotted in a black transparent netted outfit, choker neck top paired with fancy black bralet. She sported the dress with high waist three-fourth leather pants and a designer leather belt. The high pencil heel sandals upped her style game.

Nushrat Bharucha

On her birthday, Nushart Bharucha turned up in a black short dress. The party outfit had a v neckline tied up with crisscross lace. The floral print outfit had oversized sleeves. For glam, Nushrat Bharucha opted for blush pink makeup with coloured loops and braid extension.

Tara Sutaria

Here, in this all-black outfit, Tara Sutaria surely raised the fashion bars. She looked stunning in the mini dress. Her party dress had a turtle neck design sported with closed sleeves. For glam, Tara opted for smokey eyes and nude lipstick.

Alaya F

Alaya F's party outfit was casual and comfy. It can be your go-to clubbing dress. The Jawaani Jaaneman fame posed in a black top paired with black jeans. Her pants had a rose design print. To complete the party look, Alaya F sported black boots.

Shraddha Kapoor

While shooting for the Illegal Weapon 2.0's dance video, Shraddha Kapoor was styled in a leather co-ord outfit. The blouse had a one-sided shoulder. The Luv Ka End star's ankle pants had a bow attached to it.

Sara Ali Khan

In one of Sara Ali Khan’s photoshoot, she was spotted in a black leather two-piece. The black crop top and ankle pants looked shinny. The leopard print long jacket was like the cherry on the cake. The Kedarnath debutant, Sara Ali Khan’s heels also looked on point.

