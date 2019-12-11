Himansh Kohli's Car Vandalised In Venice; Indian Embassy Intervenes

Himash Kohli, best known for his film Yaariyan recently had an unfortunate experience abroad, as per reports. The actor was shooting for a music video in Venice when the incident in question happened. Kohli had just come back from a shopping spree, who was soon to realize that his car had been vandalized. A report in a leading media publication claims that Himansh was just left with his mobile phone and wallet. After asking for help from the Indian Embassy in Venice, he received the required documents for his travel to Mumbai. The actor is yet to release an official statement.

Himansh on Nepotism:

The actor feels that nepotism exists in every field, but it is the talent that matters at the end. During an interview with a news agency, the 27-year-old actor said, "Nepotism has always been there. My absence on silver- screen from last two years was only because of that . Nepotism exists in every field." "I feel people do favour each other in whatever professions they are. The established ones definitely look after those connected with them. But in the end, I feel talent does matter, if you have something in you, no matter what, you will achieve what you want," he added. The Abhi Nahi Toh Kabhi Nahi actor, who is returned to the silver screen after a gap of two years with the upcoming rom-com Sweetie Weds NRI

Actor addresses his break-up:

Himash addressed his break-up with the popular singer and stated that 'whatever happened, has happened and that he cannot change it now'. Calling her a 'fabulous' artist and a 'wonderful' person, he added, I just wish that she gets whatever she wants in life and blessed with happiness and good health. He then went on to add that he would always like to work with her, as it would be quite an interesting project to work on.

