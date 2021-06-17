Himesh Reshammiya And Alka Yagnik’s Major Throwback Photo Surfaces Online

Himesh Reshammiya has been making headlines since the singer dropped the title track of his new album, Surroor 2021. While the singer's song is gaining views on YouTube, the singer is trending for a different reason. A few days ago, an old picture of Himesh Reshammiya and Alka Yagnik surfaced on the internet. As Himesh Reshammiya looked totally different from his current stylised look, the photo went viral on the internet.

Himesh Reshammiya and Alka Yagnik's throwback photo

Over three days ago, a photo of Himesh Reshammiya and Alka Yagnik surfaced on the internet. The unseen photo had Himesh Reshammiya standing right next to Alka Yagnik. While Alka Yagnik wore a salwar kameez, Himesh Reshammiya fashioned a checked shirt with solid pants. An Instagram account named Rare photo club uploaded the picture. In the caption, the user wrote, "Himesh Reshammiya is back with another addictive track "Suroor Tera".🎶🎶 What's your verdict?". Fans are since then appreciating Himesh Reshammiya for his entirely different look and commenting that the singer is ageing backwards.

Fans were thrilled to see the old picture of Himesh Reshammiya with Alka Yagnik. Some fans commented that the singer has been ageing backwards due to his current stylised look. A fan wrote, "Time ke sath inki umar kam ho rahi hai... 🧢" in the comment section, which translates to, "He is ageing backwards with time". Another fan wrote, "Was he 50 then and 25 now ?". A fan joked about Himesh looking like late actor Farooq Sheikh. He wrote, "We all know that is Farooq Sheikh sir".

Himesh Reshammiya's latest song

Himesh Reshammiya released the title track of his upcoming album Surroor 2021 on June 11, 2021. Himesh Reshammiya wrote and sang the song by himself. In the description of the song, Himesh Reshammiya wrote, "Himesh Reshammiya Melodies presents Surroor 2021 title track, a song about the intoxication of love which resonates in every heart and every lover who has been in true love.". The music video stars Himesh Reshammiya and Uditi Singh. The video has crossed 34 million views on YouTube. Himesh Reshammiya's Instagram also saw the singer celebrating the views of the song.

IMAGE: ALKA YAGNIK AND HIMESH RESHAMMIYA'S INSTAGRAM

