Himesh Reshammiya's Tracks To Listen To From 'Happy Hardy And Heer'

Bollywood News

Himesh Reshammiya is set to make a comeback in Bollywood with Happy Hardy and Heer. Releasing tomorrow, here are a few songs from the film to listen to.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya is all set to make a come back to the Bollywood cinema. The singer is set to star in Happy Hardy and Heer. Directed by Raka, the film is set to hit the silver screens on January 31, 2020. The film also stars Sonia Mann, Raka, Trupti Khamkar, and Naresh Suri. Produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand, Reshammiya will be seen playing a dual role in the film. With the release so close, here are a few songs from the film to listen to.

Songs from Himesh Reshammiya's Happy Hardy and Heer 

Heeriye

Heeriye is tagged as the sensational love song of the season. This song is performed by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Written by Vishal Mishra, the music for this one was given by Himesh Reshammiya. The music programmers for this one were Suhas Parab, Subhash Parab & Priyesh Vakil. 

ALSO READ | Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded: Emraan Hashmi And Himesh Reshammiya Have A Nostalgic Reunion

Heer Tu Meri

This catchy song from the film is sure to remind you of the tunes of Justin Beiber's SorryHeer Tu Meri is sung by Himesh Reshammiya and Anusha Mani. The music and lyrics for this one were given by Himesh Reshammiya. The music programmer for this one was Aditya Dev. 

Cutie Pie

Cutie Pie is sung by Himesh Reshammiya and the music was provided by him as well. The lyricist for this one is Shabbir Ahmed. The music programmer for this one is also Aditya Dev. 

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone And Himesh Reshammiya Recreate 'Naam Hai Tera' Song On Indian Idol 11

Aadat

Aadat is performed by a series of singers including the popular sensation Ranu Mondal. Other artists who performed this song are Himesh Reshammiya, Asees Kaur, and Rabbi Shergill. Sonia Kapoor Reshammiya penned the lyrics for this one and Aditya Dev programmed this one as well. 

Teri Meri Kahani

Teri Meri Kahani is also performed by Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya. Penned by Shabbir Ahmed, the music for this one was given by Himesh. The music programmer for this one was Aditya Dev. 

ALSO READ | Himesh Reshammiya's 'Happy Hardy And Heer' Trailer Sees Him In Dual Role | Watch Video

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Jams With Himesh Reshammiya, Says 'bohot Complicated Lyrics'

 

 

