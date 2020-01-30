Himesh Reshammiya's Tracks To Listen To From 'Happy Hardy And Heer'

Himesh Reshammiya is all set to make a come back to the Bollywood cinema. The singer is set to star in Happy Hardy and Heer. Directed by Raka, the film is set to hit the silver screens on January 31, 2020. The film also stars Sonia Mann, Raka, Trupti Khamkar, and Naresh Suri. Produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand, Reshammiya will be seen playing a dual role in the film. With the release so close, here are a few songs from the film to listen to.

Songs from Himesh Reshammiya's Happy Hardy and Heer

Heeriye

Heeriye is tagged as the sensational love song of the season. This song is performed by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Written by Vishal Mishra, the music for this one was given by Himesh Reshammiya. The music programmers for this one were Suhas Parab, Subhash Parab & Priyesh Vakil.

Heer Tu Meri

This catchy song from the film is sure to remind you of the tunes of Justin Beiber's Sorry. Heer Tu Meri is sung by Himesh Reshammiya and Anusha Mani. The music and lyrics for this one were given by Himesh Reshammiya. The music programmer for this one was Aditya Dev.

Cutie Pie

Cutie Pie is sung by Himesh Reshammiya and the music was provided by him as well. The lyricist for this one is Shabbir Ahmed. The music programmer for this one is also Aditya Dev.

Aadat

Aadat is performed by a series of singers including the popular sensation Ranu Mondal. Other artists who performed this song are Himesh Reshammiya, Asees Kaur, and Rabbi Shergill. Sonia Kapoor Reshammiya penned the lyrics for this one and Aditya Dev programmed this one as well.

Teri Meri Kahani

Teri Meri Kahani is also performed by Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya. Penned by Shabbir Ahmed, the music for this one was given by Himesh. The music programmer for this one was Aditya Dev.

