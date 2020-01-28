Salman Khan Jams With Himesh Reshammiya, Says 'bohot Complicated Lyrics'

Musician turned actor, Himesh Reshammiya who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer is on the promotional spree. Himesh recently attended the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss which is hosted by the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan. Looking at the videos and the show it seems like Salman and Himesh have bonded very well over time.

In a recent video that was posted by Himesh Reshammiya saw him and Salman Khan singing the famous song, ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ which was originally composed by Himesh himself. In the video, one can see the duo having lots of fun. Himesh helps Slaman sing the song, but it seems like Salman is having a tough time on memorising the lyrics. Later, he goes on to say that the lines are very complicated. Himesh then has a fun banter and starts singing Salman’s famous song, ‘Teri Meri, Meri Teri’ and Salman joins in. Watch the video here.

During the show, Himesh makes all the housemates do vocal exercises. He also does laughter therapy sessions with them. Later, he gives them a task wherein the house is divided into two teams. Team Sidharth Shukla and Team Asim. They are asked to extract sugarcane juice and the team who does the maximum work is declared the winner.

Salman Khan and Himesh Reshammiya’s bonding

Himesh Reshammiya got his first big break in Bollywood through Salman Khan. He composed music for his movie Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Later, Salman and Himesh gave many hit film albums together like Yeh Hai Jalwa, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge among others. He tasted first major success as a music director with 2003 Salman-starrer Tere Naam. After his rise, Himesh and Slaman had a few disagreements on a couple of issues but seems like the two have left the past behind.

