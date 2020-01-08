The Debate
Hina Khan's Debut Film 'Hacked', Vikram Bhatt Shares The First Poster!

Bollywood News

The first poster of Hina Khan's debut film in Bollywood titled 'Hacked' is out. Director Vikram shares the poster of the movie with an intriguing caption.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
hina khan

Actor Hina Khan garnered massive popularity and attention from fans after she starred in Ekta Kapoor’s famous daily soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay as Komolika. The actor also walked the red carpet of Cannes 2019 for the first time.

According to reports, she had to quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay, as she had signed for her debut film in Bollywood. Hina Khan shared glimpses from her first movie titled Hacked in November.

After keeping fans on hold for a brief period of time, on Wednesday, makers of Hacked released the first poster of Hina Khan’s film.

Vikram Bhatt shares the first poster of Hacked

On November 20, 2019, Hina Khan broke the big news by sharing her first look from her first film in Bollywood titled Hacked, and along with which, she revealed the previously slated release date too.

Sharing a picture with her director, she wrote, "The thought of someone intruding on my privacy gives me goosebumps. Here's presenting a still from my debut film #Hacked, directed by @vikrampbhatt. In cinemas from 31st January 2020. @rohan_shah_ @sid.makkar @mohitmalhotra9 @krishnavbhatt @lonerangerprod_ @zee5".

After a good gap, on January 8, Vikram Bhatt took to his Twitter to unveil the first poster of Hacked. He wrote, "There's nowhere to hide! You will be #Hacked on February 7, 2020. A stalker thriller that will keep you at the edge of your seat. Watch out for more, soon." Hina Khan's film was first slated to release on January 31, 2020, but now has got a new release date. Vikram Bhatt announced that the movie will hit the screens on February 7, 2020. Have a look. 

Tejasswi Prakash’s Whatsapp Hacked And Used To Make Lewd Video Calls

Hina Khan Slays The 'boss Lady' Look In This Instagram Picture

Hina Khan also took to her Instagram to share the first poster. Fans in huge numbers have gushed to pour their comments on it. Have a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Hina Khan's Debut Film Hacked Gets A 2020 Release Date, The Actor Unveils Her First Look

Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' To Release On February 7

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
