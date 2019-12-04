Hina Khan's Passion For Fitness; Calls Weights Her 'favourite Fashion Accessory'

Hina Khan has not only proved her mettle in the acting industry but has also proved it when it comes to her fitness routine. The actor is very active on social media and regularly posts videos and snaps while she exercises in the gym. Moreover, fans have loved Hina's gym outfits too. Hina Khan hits the gym almost every day and never fails to share her experience on Instagram. Have a look at some of Hina Khan's work-out videos that define her fitness regime.

Hina Khan's fitness regime

Hina Khan's social media handle is flooded with her work-out posts that speak volumes about her love for fitness. In one of the pictures shared by her, she calls her 'weights' her favourite 'fashion accessory'. From hitting the gym regularly to performing outdoor work-out sessions, the Hacked actor does it all with sheer passion and determination. Have a look at some of her vigorous work-out videos.

Hina Khan's work-out videos and photographs to inspire you

On the professional front, Hina Khan made an exit from Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay, as she is gearing up for her debut in Bollywood. Hina Khan's first still from Vikram Bhatt's film Hacked is out, and fans have shown a warm welcome for the actor ever since then. Hina Khan's movie Hacked is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

