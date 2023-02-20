Kangana Ranaut Targets Bollywood, Praises Tamil Film Industry For 'acceptance'

Kangana Ranaut is all set to feature in the upcoming Tamil film Chandramukhi 2, co-starring Raghava Lawrence. In the sequel, Kangana will be seen playing the role of a renowned dancer in the king's court who is known for her dancing skills and breathtaking beauty.

During an #AskKangana session on Twitter, she was asked about her experience of working in the Tamil film industry. The Thalaivii actress targeted 'Bollywoodias' in her response. Time and again, Kangana has spoken out against the Hindi film industry and how she has been treated here. While responding to the fan, she did not miss out on the opportunity to express her displeasure with Bollywood once again.

Kangana Ranaut on her experience of working in Tamil film industry

When a fan asked Kangana, "Hi Ma’m How’s your experience working in tamil movies. What’s the difference between Hindi Cinema and Tamil Cinema #AskKangana who’s your favourite director down south?" She said, "This is my third Tamil film and I just love it for sheer acceptance they have for me, they tell me I am professional, calm and mind my own business, never talk to anyone for timepass it’s amusing that exactly for these qualities Bollywoodias call me arrogant and rude."

About Kangana's role in Chadramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut began shooting for Chandramukhi 2 last year in December. The film is directed by P Vasu. The film's prequel, which released in 2005, starred superstar Rajanikanth and Jyothika Saravanan was a huge hit. It was also remade in Bollywood as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Its Bollywood sequel came out in 2022 and was a huge hit. It starred Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

On the movies front, Kangana will be seen in Tejas, in which she stars as an Air Force pilot. She is also directing and starring in Emergency.