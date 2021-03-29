Holi 2021: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu Celebrate Festival

Celebrating the festival of colours, B-town celebs including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal Aggarwal, among others, extended wishes to fans and urged them to enjoy a safe Holi amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Shahid Kapoor shared a montage of pictures with wife Mira Rajput, Gautam and Kajal had a quiet one at their home.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Kajal revealed that they will do lunch, pooja, and enjoy Indian delicacies this Holi. Kajal who tied the knot with Gautam in October last year said, "Every festival is extremely special especially when it’s the first after marriage." READ | Mira Kapoor reveals why it's Valentine's Day everyday for 'papa' Shahid Kapoor

She also revealed that they will be hosting some friends but only after everyone's tested for COVID-19, including them.

Take a look —

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming projects

Directed by the same director, Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey will see Shahid Kapoor playing the role of a cricketer who aims to play for the Indian team after leaving his cricketing career ten years ago. The role was played by Nani in the original film. Jersey is slated to release on November 5, 2021.

Shahid Kapoor is also set to make his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video as the actor will reportedly be starring in Raj and DK's next untitled project. Director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, popularly known as Raj and DK, have begun filming for their upcoming venture, which is said to be a thriller drama.

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal's Mosagallu has been released in cinemas on March 19. Helmed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, it stars Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal, Sunil Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Navdeep, Naveen Chandra, and Karma McCain. Based on true events, it is shot in both Telugu and English.

For her next, the actor has bagged several films. She will be next seen in Hey Sinamika, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nakshatra Nagesh, and others. She's also a part of upcoming movies like Acharya, Indian 2, Ghosty, and many others. Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen in the Bollywood film, Queen's Tamil remake, Paris Paris.