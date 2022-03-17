Holi 2022: Rahul Vaidya Spills Beans On Why He Will Not Celebrate Holi With Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most adored couples in the Television world. The duo often treats fans with their mushy pictures and videos, shelling out major couple goals for their fans.

The much-loved couple exchanged vows in July last year. Since then they have been celebrating every festival with great enthusiasm and zeal. From Ganesh Chaturthi to Valentine's day, the couple leaves no stones unturned to embrace every occasion together. As the festival of colours is around the corner, Rahul Vaidya recently revealed that he won't be celebrating Holi 2022 with his wife Disha Parmar.

Rahul Vaidya opens up on his Holi plans with Disha Parmar

As Holi 2022 is around the corner, a lot of celebrities are gearing up for the festival. However, the fan favourite couple 'DisHul' will not celebrate their first Holi together because of prior work commitments. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Rahul Vaidya revealed the reason. The former Biggboss contestant said-

“I am going to be in Dubai on holi. Initially we had planned on celebrating holi together, but now that I have got a show, and you know work is priority so I am actually going to be doing a show and not celebrating holi. I am doing two shows - one is a holi show, and in the evening there is a private show - both are in Dubai. That’s why I am not going to be celebrating holi as such with Disha"

Opening up on Disha's reaction to the news, the singer further added-

“Yes, she was a little like ‘are yaar, I took a holiday and you’re not there’. But I was like what to do. Though we both are very accommodating with each other’s work. I mean there are times when she is busy on certain occasions, and then likewise I am busy on certain occasions. But she is very understanding.”

For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya appeared as a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 14 along with this he also did many music videos. While Disha Parmar has recently made her small-screen comeback after marriage. She has reunited with her Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara co-star Nakuul Mehta for the second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Image: Instagram/@dishaparmar