Rahul Vaidya Shares Glimpse Into Married Life With Disha Parmar After 7 Months Of Marriage

After over a year of courtship, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar exchanged vows on July 16. Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrity couple had a grand wedding with numerous rituals and the presence of celebrity guests. The Rahul and Disha wedding, which they termed as 'The DisHul wedding', was a talking point on social media. Right from their stunning wedding outfits, fun-filled moments during the exchanging of rings to their performance at the reception, numerous moments were viral on social media and received love from fans.

Rahul Vaidya shares a funny video with Disha Parmar

As the couple has marked their 7-month anniversary, Rahul Vaidya shared an adorable yet funny video with Disha. The clip features Parmar prioritising food over her husband. In the video, Disha is enjoying her coffee and some cookies, while Vaidya is seen making weird faces at her. The latter wore a violet coloured t-shirt and Disha was in her sky blue pyjamas. He captioned the post, "7 months ONLY to our wedding .. And @dishaparmar … 😔Inspired by @riteishd & @geneliad 🤪". Well, the 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' fame comment caught everyone's attention as she wrote, "Because Food is Bae!"

Fans showered love on the video with one writing, "I remember your BB Episode where you were asking for food with actions...", another one stated that they both look cute together. Some even dropped hearts and laughing emojis on the post.

Rahul and Disha talks about their 'idea of love'

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, singer Rahul Vaidya opened up about his thoughts on Valentine's Day. The Bigg Boss 14 fame stated that he was not a big believer in Valentine's Day. He said, "Love fades away after a point but it’s each other’s temperament that keeps the relationship strong and on." He further added that if one has a sense of loyalty and belonging, he will sail through.

Giving her views on an ideal relationship, Rahul's wife Disha Parmar shared her views on an ideal relationship. Disha said that an ideal relationship is when a couple shares similar values. She added, "My kind of an ideal relationship is when two people are on the same page, want the same things from life and respect one another. Rahul and I share that."