The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Home Decor: How To Decorate Room With Limited Budget? | Know The Best Possible Ways

Bollywood News

Decorating a house can get expensive. Home decor in limited budget can cover many creative ideas. Here are a few ideas you should try for limited-budget decor

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
home decor

When you need a change in your life, the first thing you should do is re-decorate your home. If you wish to, there are also many other options to redecorate your room with a limited budget. There are plenty of ideas to make your home a pleasant and creative place. Here are a couple of ideas you can try: 

Pocket-friendly home decor ideas

Shop second-hand

When you want something different in your house, and you wish to buy in a low budget, then you can opt for second-hand shopping. If you want to buy something, it does not have to be brand new. There are places where you will find your desired furniture or any other home amenities in second- hand shops. There are different stores for second-hand furniture. One of the best options is a Thrift shop. These shops offer home décor and accessories. You will find items like lamps, glassware, and artwork for your house. Freecycle is a network of social groups around the world where people can transfer their unwanted stuff for others who want to use it.

Read: Home Decor: Simple And Effective Room Gardening Ideas

Hang plates

Plates are always an excellent wall arrangement. You can use different sizes of round bagasse plates. Paint them with different bright colours, like green, yellow, orange, and other bright colours. These colour plates will help your wall look more creative and beautiful. Take a double-sided tape and stick each plate the way you like, in order to create a beautiful design.

Read: Home Decor: Various Tips And Tricks On How To Tidy Your Garage

Plants

Plants would be one of the best choices for home décor in a limited budget. Plants need limited care, can help in purifying the air, or reducing stress, and in offering several such benefits. Plants can be kept in a balcony or in a lawn. Plants like Aloe Vera, money plant, Tulsi, and others are ideal for home decor design

Read: Home Decor: Tips And DIY Artwork Ideas To Decorate Your Walls

Paint

Painting your walls with a new colour will make your house look different. If your house is full of white shade, then try something brighter and attractive. You can go for purple, brown, or any other brown colour which complements your furniture. You can even opt for stencil designs to improve the look of your walls.

Read: Home Decor: Best-scented Candles To Place In Your Home This Season

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG