Hong Kong In 12 Hours: Things To Do To Make The Most Of Your Trip

While Southeast Asia is known for its paradise-like beaches and jungles, East Asia is where the city life is at. Hong Kong may be a relatively small group of islands, but don’t let that give you the impression that the array of activities you can try there. Hong Kong is blessed with many popular attractions and sightseeing opportunities. Here are all the things you can do if you’re in Hong Kong for 12 hours. Read ahead to know more-

Must-do things within 12 hours in Hong Kong

Take the Tram to Victoria Peak

With an elevation of 552 meters, Victoria Peak is the highest point on Hong Kong Island. It is the best place to look out over the towering city skyline. Riding the 125-year-old Peak Tram is one of the best visual experiences. This 8-minute trip will offer you sweeping views of Hong Kong Island's skyscrapers, verdant trees, and walking paths. On the peak, you will feast your eyes on a sea of skyscrapers and the city's beautiful blue waterways, and even the green hills of the distant New Territories, if the weather permits.

Ride the Star Ferry

The Star Ferry is one of the best ways to enjoy the view of the Victoria Harbour skyline. The Star Ferry has been carrying passengers from Hong Kong Island to Kowloon and back since 1888. You can embark on a trip from Tsim Sha Tsui Ferry Pier on the Kowloon Peninsula to either the Central Ferry Piers or the Wan Chai Pier on the Hong Kong Island side. The shortest voyage takes about 8 minutes and costs ₹17.5. It is memorable to take a close look at so many towering skyscrapers while floating on the calm waters.

Enjoy Dim Sum in a Local Restaurant

Dim sum literally means "to touch your heart” and refers to a vast number of exquisite bite-sized dishes. The diversity of dim sum dishes in Hong Kong is mind-blowing and mouth-watering. The restaurants always offer 30 or 40 different dishes for customers to choose from, including shrimp dumplings (har gow), congee (rice porridge), steamed pork dumplings (siu mei), and spring rolls.

